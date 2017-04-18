Batavia makes arrest in case of alleged rape and sexual abuse of children
Dwayne A. Pearsall, 26, no permanent address, has been arrested and charged with crimes related to alleged sexual abuse of two children in 2012 and another last year. Pearsall is charged with rape 2nd, two counts of criminal sexual act 2nd, sexual abuse 2nd and sex abuse 1st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters are liberal, and here's why:
|4 hr
|yuck foo stupids
|1
|Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology.
|8 hr
|Vrillilyah Arianna
|23
|Cuomo lies about helping opioid epidemic
|9 hr
|cuomos toupee
|1
|Besides taxes, where's Trump's GED?
|11 hr
|china white
|2
|Jail ssues are white chinas needs.
|11 hr
|china white
|2
|facebook is fking trash
|11 hr
|china white
|4
|white china's face is booked
|11 hr
|china white
|2
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC