Batavia makes arrest in case of alleged rape and sexual abuse of children

Dwayne A. Pearsall, 26, no permanent address, has been arrested and charged with crimes related to alleged sexual abuse of two children in 2012 and another last year. Pearsall is charged with rape 2nd, two counts of criminal sexual act 2nd, sexual abuse 2nd and sex abuse 1st.

