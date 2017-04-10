Batavia Lions Club seeks big losers for its 2017 Weight Loss Challenge
Wanna be a big loser? The Batavia Lions Club wants YOU to take its 2017 Weight Loss Challenge, either by yourself or as a two-person team. Weigh-in day is Saturday, April 15 at Next Level Fitness Center, located at 85 Main St. in Downtown Batavia.
