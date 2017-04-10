'Art of the Rural' showcases dozens o...

'Art of the Rural' showcases dozens of artists from the region

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Batavian

Gregory Hallock, assistant director of GO Art!, reads off the winners Thursday night of the juried exhibition held by the arts council this month with the show opening last night at Seymore Place in Batavia. First place, with a $200 cash prize, went to Conrad Borucki, of Alden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buffalo Has A Bad Reputation, But It's Even Wor... 2 hr Liiiiife Cooooaaachh 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
The Supermarket Selections Study at UB is Looki... 11 hr BfloBehavioralMed 1
trumps doing what that nasty biglip wouldn't Sun white china 1
News WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Contract for Depew r... (May '08) Sun CATT 134
Correcting fake news about the "deep state". Sun china white 14
Republicans are being decieved. Apr 7 white china 2
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,025 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC