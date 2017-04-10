'Art of the Rural' showcases dozens of artists from the region
Gregory Hallock, assistant director of GO Art!, reads off the winners Thursday night of the juried exhibition held by the arts council this month with the show opening last night at Seymore Place in Batavia. First place, with a $200 cash prize, went to Conrad Borucki, of Alden.
