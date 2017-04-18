Another Habitat for Humanity house be...

Another Habitat for Humanity house becomes a home

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: The Batavian

A house becomes a home when it's filled with love, Pastor Vern Saile reminded the Odom family today during the dedication of their Habitat for Humanity restored house on State Street, Batavia, today. "The bible says unless the lord builds the house, its builders labor in vain," Saile said.

