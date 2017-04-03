Alzheimer's Association of WNY to hold free seminar on...

The Alzheimer's Association of WNY will hold a seminar titled "Effective Communication Strategies" from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11th, at the Batavia Health Care Center, located at 257 State St. in Batavia. The seminar is designed to provide practical information and resources to help dementia caregivers learn to decode verbal and behavioral messages from people with dementia.

