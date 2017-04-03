After school program is a WIN for struggling students in Batavia
There's a student in the Batavia City School District who a few weeks ago was failing all of her classes. Now she's getting passing grades and is eligible for spring sports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two more certified to detect drugged drivers
|13 hr
|white china
|8
|Spiritual implications with the state of affairs.
|14 hr
|Stazi Ozburn
|6
|Trump is just another crazy, fat, bed wetting kid.
|19 hr
|1l1l1l1l1l1l1l1l1...
|9
|How Ivanka Trump is helping women's rights.
|22 hr
|china white
|2
|The real news on why Trump and supporters don't...
|22 hr
|china white
|5
|This all could have been avoided voting for gre...
|Tue
|O0o0O0o0
|1
|Kushner tackles opioid epidemic
|Tue
|redrum
|3
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC