Accused New York bank robber arrested...

Accused New York bank robber arrested in Assumption Parish

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Advocate

A man living in Assumption Parish was arrested Tuesday, accused of robbing a New York bank, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said. Joel Zsebehazy, 33, who took up residence in the Klotzville area, was arrested on warrants out of Batavia, New York for grand larceny and robbery, as well as a federal fugitive arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, Falcon said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We should nuke Russia for fake nes on Jack Eichel 1 hr Dream Warrior 1
Frank A. Sedita III should be removed as state ... 1 hr I am a fan 1
Fracking warms your globe four times faster 1 hr eminent domain 1
Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology. 4 hr four twenty 29
Cops spewing fake news at press conferences 8 hr Rigged Biggley 2
N. Korea warns of "super mighty" premature ejac... 8 hr Rigged Biggley 3
Cuomo lies about helping opioid epidemic 9 hr FUMonsanto 2
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Genesee County was issued at April 20 at 10:46PM EDT

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,439 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC