Accused New York bank robber arrested in Assumption Parish
A man living in Assumption Parish was arrested Tuesday, accused of robbing a New York bank, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said. Joel Zsebehazy, 33, who took up residence in the Klotzville area, was arrested on warrants out of Batavia, New York for grand larceny and robbery, as well as a federal fugitive arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, Falcon said in a news release.
Read more at The Advocate.
