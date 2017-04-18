Abracadabra! Batavia set to welcome back the magicians
Batavia will once again host the "Original Close-Up Magic Convention" Obie's 4F convention. This very prestigious gathering draws close-up magicians from 21 countries all over the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dishonorable cowards and their nano technology.
|2 hr
|bloody well right
|31
|We should nuke Russia for fake nes on Jack Eichel
|2 hr
|Fixed Pheonix
|19
|Frank A. Sedita III should be removed as state ...
|2 hr
|booger
|3
|Fracking warms your globe four times faster
|19 hr
|eminent domain
|1
|Cops spewing fake news at press conferences
|Thu
|Rigged Biggley
|2
|N. Korea warns of "super mighty" premature ejac...
|Thu
|Rigged Biggley
|3
|Cuomo lies about helping opioid epidemic
|Thu
|FUMonsanto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC