Woman from Batavia dies in rollover a...

Woman from Batavia dies in rollover accident on Route 77, Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

A 56-year-old woman from Batavia was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Alabama after the minivan she was riding in went off the east shoulder of Route 77, into a gully and struck a tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wiki Leaks CIA documents on gangstalking techn... 7 hr Stazi Ozburn 17
The religious believe rump is going to clean up... 11 hr truth hertz 8
Another practice run for wednesday 15 hr Weather Director 1
The deep state is Mattis and current admin. 17 hr Brit Bart 1
More fake news from Trump on Gitmo prisoners 17 hr Putin 3
Maha should plant cedar trees for a retirement ... Mon scott 12
The real reason cops don't get much done in 25 ... Mon Vir-il Aryan Yeti 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Genesee County was issued at March 08 at 8:18AM EST

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,370 • Total comments across all topics: 279,399,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC