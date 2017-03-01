Winds topple gas station canopy in Batavia
There are 1 comment on the WIVB-TV Buffalo story from Yesterday, titled Winds topple gas station canopy in Batavia.
Strong winds are causing damage across parts of Western New York Wednesday night. Winds knocked over a gas station ca New York state leaders used $30 million in grant money from FEMA to pay for a new system of weather monitoring equipment.
#1 22 hrs ago
Can you still buy the rosebud crack pipes there lol That place is a total crap hole
