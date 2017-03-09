Train derails in Batavia amid high winds

Train derails in Batavia amid high winds

An eastbound CSX train carrying heavy-duty, double-stacked intermodal containers through Genesee County didn't make it successfully through the intense winds that swept through the region. The train derailed just south of the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant at around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, CSX confirmed, adding to the long list of accidents, power outages, fires and property damage for responders.

