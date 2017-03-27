Three projects on agenda for GCEDC bo...

Three projects on agenda for GCEDC board meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

The Genesee County Economic Development Center will take action on three projects at the Board's meeting on March 30, 2017. Coach Tony's, a specialty sauce food processor is seeking to build a new 5,000-sq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Would the REAL Life Coach please take one step ... (Jul '10) 1 hr Life Coach 85
Vietnam Vets Day 3 hr Life Coach 1
Did Tbird vote for Trump? 4 hr datroof 8
News Batavia Downs investigating complaint about new... 21 hr crooked fks 1
News Friedman plans to pursue case against child mol... 21 hr crooked fks 1
The pigs are on high horse pavilion ny Tue pigs r us 1
Who the cointelpro are working for Mar 25 AIPAC is evil 2
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,912 • Total comments across all topics: 279,930,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC