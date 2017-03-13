This is Sunshine Week and Hawley call...

This is Sunshine Week and Hawley calls for more transparency, ethics reform

A statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley on Sunshine Week, which is dedicated to increased openness, accountability and transparency in government: "Sunshine Week is a tremendous opportunity we have as public officials to inject trust and integrity back into Albany politics. Unfortunately, year after year, Albany's budget process seems to be the opposite.

