The moment a flying sheet of ice destroys a windshield

Cool under pressure: The moment a flying sheet of ice destroys a driver's windshield, and he doesn't even lose control A man in Buffalo was driving down the highway on March 20 when a sheet of ice flew off of a tractor trailer in front of him and smacked into this windshield. The windshield shatters from the blow but does not phase the driver who calmly pulls over three lanes to the side of the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.