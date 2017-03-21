Suspect in Jackson Street shooting in...

Suspect in Jackson Street shooting indicted on attempted murder charge

The suspect in a Dec. 2 shooting on Jackson Street has been indicted on a count of attempted murder by a Genesee County Grand Jury. Jeremy R. "Boog" Armstrong, 26, of Batavia, faces six felony counts stemming from the incident which seriously injured a victim who has not been identified by authorities.

