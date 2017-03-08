Suspect in Central Avenue attack now wanted as sex offender who failed to register address change
A second warrant has been issued for a Batavia resident whom police believe was involved in an attack on residents on Central Avenue in October. Oliver Thomas was convicted of rape in 2009 and required to register as a Level 2 sex offender when he was released from prison.
