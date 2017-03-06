State Police investigating racist gra...

State Police investigating racist graffiti left on church building in Pembroke

State Police opened an investigation Saturday into a report of racist graffiti being left on the side of a building in Pembroke that is owned by a church based in Cheektowaga.

