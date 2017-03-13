St. Joseph School inducts new members...

St. Joseph School inducts new members into its National Junior Honor Society

With help from the school's current NJHS members, new inductees were welcomed into the NJHS at a ceremony held at St. Joseph Church. The NJHS serves to honor those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship.

