St. Joseph School inducts new members into its National Junior Honor Society
With help from the school's current NJHS members, new inductees were welcomed into the NJHS at a ceremony held at St. Joseph Church. The NJHS serves to honor those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorting out real news from fake news in the rea...
|16 min
|Vir-il Aryan Yeti
|11
|How "wiretapping" technology is used and abused:
|Wed
|vet
|11
|Cops are like republicans with their health "ca...
|Wed
|kissmine
|1
|Mario Cuomo endorsed Gary Maha
|Mar 14
|scholar
|1
|Preet Bharara fired for investigating corruption.
|Mar 14
|sniff my crack
|4
|Law and Order: Man accused of breaking into Yel...
|Mar 14
|fake 20s
|1
|Hayden told the truth, then lied about wiretapp...
|Mar 13
|Stazi Ozburn
|14
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC