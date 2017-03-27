St. Joe's kids get treat-filled eggs ready for community Easter egg hunt
The Great Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Batavia, starts exactly at 9 a.m., April 15. Yesterday, students at St. Joe's stuffed about 4,000 eggs with treats for the Easter Bunny to hire that morning.
