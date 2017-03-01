Shake! Shake! Shake! Dancers need for...

Shake! Shake! Shake! Dancers need for global 'Shimmy Mob'...

5 hrs ago

Join us at Shimmy Mob and be a part of dance history for a great cause on Saturday, May 13th! This will be the first year Batavia is participating in this "flash mob" type bellydancing event. This event is a community event run on a global level and has several purposes in promoting local and worldwide awareness of domestic violence and its victims and in raising money for them.

