Police chase ends on South Main Street in Batavia

There was a police chase that ended last night around 10:30 p.m. on South Main Street, Batavia, when the suspect vehicle hit a tree. We've been waiting for a press release from the Sheriff's Office, but the suspect apparently hasn't been arraigned yet so it hasn't been released.

