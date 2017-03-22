Pioneer Credit Recovery hits the road...

Pioneer Credit Recovery hits the road for Western New York hiring tour

Pioneer Credit Recovery announced today that it will host hiring events in eight towns in Western New York from March 27-31. The recruitment events come as Pioneer Credit Recovery plans to hire 60 full-time employees by the end of May. Recruiters will visit communities near the company's Perry and Arcade centers to give area residents the opportunity to meet, ask questions and learn more about the company and the job.

