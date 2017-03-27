Part 1: Trump, trade and the local ec...

Part 1: Trump, trade and the local economy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Batavian

This is part one of an eight-part series on trade and how changes in policy might affect the local economy. At the top of his agenda, Donald J. Trump, told supporters while campaigning for president was that he would bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr tellinitlikeitis 20,935
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) 8 hr lilBabycreamCorn 30
Did Tbird vote for Trump? 15 hr T Burt Sains 3
Is Buffalo A Racist City? 21 hr Yobabe 16
News 18-year-old pleads not guilty to shooting 4, 1 ... 21 hr Yobabe 1
David L. Buonamici Mon A friend 7
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? Sun Tiny Hands Drumpf 40
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,561 • Total comments across all topics: 279,878,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC