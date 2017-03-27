Part 1: Trump, trade and the local economy
This is part one of an eight-part series on trade and how changes in policy might affect the local economy. At the top of his agenda, Donald J. Trump, told supporters while campaigning for president was that he would bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States.
