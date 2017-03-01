No Blarney! to perform on Irish Music Night March 10 at HLOM
The Holland Land Office Museum presents its annual Irish Music Night at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10. The music will be provided by the well known local group No Blarney! The event will be held at the Holland Land Office Museum at 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Light refreshments will be served and the museum will be open for visitors to tour.
