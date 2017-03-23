Music fills Batavia city schools at d...

Music fills Batavia city schools at district concert

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

Students from Jackson Elementary, John Kennedy Intermediate, Batavia Middle and High School, the students performed a collection of songs in honor of Mr. Jeff Langdon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who the cointelpro are working for 3 hr AIPAC is evil 2
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) 5 hr Trumplethinskin 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Erik The Red 20,929
When dating a Colombian man, what are some info... (Sep '13) 9 hr Tlk 32
mike ognibene, crazy cheap cars (Jul '11) 21 hr Oakfield resident 54
Is Buffalo A Racist City? Fri Bob 15
David L. Buonamici Fri Bob 4
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,811,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC