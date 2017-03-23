Man in United States illegally arrested after bloody domestic...
A man found to be illegally in the United States was arrested after a bloody domestic incident on Wood Street in Batavia last night. At 9:15 p.m., Batavia police responded to 8 Wood St. for a physical domestic incident and found a female victim with a laceration to her neck.
