Man in United States illegally arrested after bloody domestic...

A man found to be illegally in the United States was arrested after a bloody domestic incident on Wood Street in Batavia last night. At 9:15 p.m., Batavia police responded to 8 Wood St. for a physical domestic incident and found a female victim with a laceration to her neck.

