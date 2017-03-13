Local arts could lose funding under Trump's proposed budget

The proposed federal spending plan released today by the Trump Administration cuts funding for the arts, which, as the Washington Post points out , will hit small rural communities, such as Batavia, the hardest. The $148 million National Endowment for the Arts Budget -- 0.004 percent of the overall federal budget -- is funneled down the local level by the New York State Council on the Arts.

