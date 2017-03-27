Law and Order: Warrant suspect accused of fighting with police
Nikayla Cheyenne Lee Jackson , 19, of Slusser Road, Batavia, is charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Jackson was located outside of Walmart at 12:42 p.m., Monday, by Trooper Brian Pritchett and Sgt.
