Law and Order: Warrant suspect accuse...

Law and Order: Warrant suspect accused of fighting with police

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Batavian

Nikayla Cheyenne Lee Jackson , 19, of Slusser Road, Batavia, is charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Jackson was located outside of Walmart at 12:42 p.m., Monday, by Trooper Brian Pritchett and Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump and his supporters are America's enemy. 3 hr SweetSmellofMoney 12
Who the cointelpro are working for 5 hr Blitzcraig 9
News Activists announced 'Knock on Every Door' campa... 21 hr CHINA WHITE 1
News Immigration supporters rally at detention facil... Thu Fentanyl Angle 1
News Batavia Downs investigating complaint about new... Mar 29 crooked fks 1
News Friedman plans to pursue case against child mol... Mar 29 crooked fks 1
The pigs are on high horse pavilion ny Mar 28 pigs r us 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC