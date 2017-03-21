Law and Order: Rochester man accused of stealing more than $1K, Bank...
Kristopher Martin Driffill , 37, of Norwich Drive, Rochester, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. Driffill was arrested at 2:46 a.m. on March 11 on Park Road in Batavia following an investigation into an incident in the Town of Batavia.
