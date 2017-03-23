Law and Order: Man accused of damagin...

Law and Order: Man accused of damaging jail property

Victor Michael Delatorre , 34, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief, 3rd. Delatorre allegedly damaged property of the Genesee County Jail.

