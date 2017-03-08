Law and Order: Inmate held on sex assault charges accused of damaging jail property
Marlek Eugene Holmes , 43, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Holmes, an inmate in the Genesee County Jail being held on sexual assault charges, and who has a prior charge related to alleged misconduct in jail, is accused of damaging a food tray and bed sheet belonging to the jail.
