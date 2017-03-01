Law and Order: Ellicott Street resident accused of selling crack cocaine
Brandon L. Doward , 32, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. Doward was arrested on a warrant following an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force.
