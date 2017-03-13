Law and Order: Deputy follows tire tr...

Law and Order: Deputy follows tire tracks in snow after finding fire hydrant damaged by car

John Eric Jaszko, Jr. , 31, of Kelsey Road, Batavia, is charged with DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, refusal to take breath test, driving left of pavement markings, inadequate headlamps. At 12:50 a.m., Deputy Ryan Young discovered at property damage accident at 3599 Galloway Road where a fire hydrant was sheared off and laying by the side of the road.

