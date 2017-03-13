Law and Order: Deputy follows tire tracks in snow after finding fire hydrant damaged by car
John Eric Jaszko, Jr. , 31, of Kelsey Road, Batavia, is charged with DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, refusal to take breath test, driving left of pavement markings, inadequate headlamps. At 12:50 a.m., Deputy Ryan Young discovered at property damage accident at 3599 Galloway Road where a fire hydrant was sheared off and laying by the side of the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How "wiretapping" technology is used and abused:
|20 hr
|BobDolemite
|6
|Mario Cuomo endorsed Gary Maha
|21 hr
|scholar
|1
|Preet Bharara fired for investigating corruption.
|21 hr
|sniff my crack
|4
|Law and Order: Man accused of breaking into Yel...
|Tue
|fake 20s
|1
|Hayden told the truth, then lied about wiretapp...
|Mon
|Stazi Ozburn
|14
|USAG Sessions is Dumbo kids!
|Mon
|Sizzley Grizzley ...
|3
|The religious believe rump is going to clean up...
|Sun
|U know who I am now
|11
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC