Law and Order: Central Avenue man charged with assault in Feb. 26 brawl, sex offender charged with failure to register address change -- again Jason E. Carpenter , 38, Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree assault. Carpenter was arrested following an investigation into a fight involving multiple persons at the corner of Liberty and Sumner streets in the city at 12:10 a.m. on Feb. 26. Carpenter is accused of punching another person in the eye causing multiple facial fractures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.