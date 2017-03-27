Law and Order: 62-year-old man charged with drug possession
Robert E. Merritt , 62, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, possession of a hypodermic instrument, and controlled substance not in original container. Merritt was arrested following a complaint at 6:23 a.m. of an incident on Hutchins Place.
