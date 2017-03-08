Large parts of Genesee County still without power
There are still nearly 100 locations in Genesee County with reported power outages affecting thousands of National Grid customers, but several outages should be repaired by this afternoon, including much of Stafford and Bethany and the west side of the Town of Batavia. National Grid reports that power has been restored to the Village of Le Roy, though a couple of small outages remain in the area of the village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hayden told the truth, then lied about wiretapp...
|10 hr
|Fearless
|9
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|11 hr
|Night Heat
|8
|Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate?
|12 hr
|Muhammad McCarthy
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09)
|Thu
|SWT
|48
|The religious believe rump is going to clean up...
|Mar 8
|pez585
|9
|Wiki Leaks CIA documents on gangstalking techn...
|Mar 8
|Stazi Ozburn
|17
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC