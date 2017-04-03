Immigration supporters rally at detention facility in Batavia
There are 1 comment on the The Batavian story from Thursday Mar 30, titled Immigration supporters rally at detention facility in Batavia.
Immigration rights supporters were at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia this morning to protest the detention of JosA© Coyote PA©rez, an immigrant who had been cleared to work in the U.S. but has been held in detention since Feb. 24 without explanation, according to his supporters. "Last September a judge administratively closed my case, and I had so much hope to finally be a part of the community - I had a work permit, I was about to get my driver's license, I was part of the community and represented my colleagues and I felt free finally, after living in fear for so long.
#2 Thursday Mar 30
BUILD THE WALL
