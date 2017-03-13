Immigration advocates rally in Batavia prior to deportation hearing for activist
About a dozen people rallied in support of Dolores Bustamante this morning outside of the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia. Bustamante, who lives in Sodus, was scheduled for a deportation hearing and supporters were concerned she was being targetted because of her work with the Workers Center of CNY following President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.
