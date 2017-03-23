Hochul defends her opposition to Collins plan to stop state from funding Medicaid with county money
It might be nice to think that some bit of magic could just make the county share of Medicaid expense disappear, but somebody has to pay one way or another, said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul during an interview with The Batavian yesterday about the Collins Amendment to the GOP's health care coverage reform bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 min
|Erik The Red
|20,929
|When dating a Colombian man, what are some info... (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|Tlk
|32
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|Night Heat
|11
|mike ognibene, crazy cheap cars (Jul '11)
|13 hr
|Oakfield resident
|54
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|16 hr
|Bob
|15
|David L. Buonamici
|17 hr
|Bob
|4
|Did Tbird vote for Trump?
|21 hr
|Your Name Here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC