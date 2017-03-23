Hochul defends her opposition to Coll...

Hochul defends her opposition to Collins plan to stop state from funding Medicaid with county money

It might be nice to think that some bit of magic could just make the county share of Medicaid expense disappear, but somebody has to pay one way or another, said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul during an interview with The Batavian yesterday about the Collins Amendment to the GOP's health care coverage reform bill.

