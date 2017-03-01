High winds blow over structure at gas...

High winds blow over structure at gas station on Main Street in Batavia

A reader submitted this photo of the Sunoco gas station on Main Street in Batavia. The wind toppled the gas tank island's roof, breaking the metal pillar which holds it up at the base.

