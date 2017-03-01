Hawley joins colleagues in calling for repeal of Ny Safe Act
Legislation was introduced , which Hawley sponsors, which would limit the gun control measure to the counties of Kings, Queens, Bronx, New York and Richmond. "It is long beyond time for the unconstitutional SAFE Act to be repealed in Upstate New York," Hawley said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|Tom Tom
|93
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican
|3 hr
|Joe
|19
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|3 hr
|Joe
|27
|Hon. Sam Hoyt Aborted Secret Love Child w/ Unde... (Aug '08)
|15 hr
|Bob 91
|11
|Why are buffalo police so corrupt?
|18 hr
|tru dat
|8
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|18 hr
|Yobabe
|13
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC