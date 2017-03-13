Hawley announces Village of Elba to get $3.5 million for water improvement project

Assemblyman Steve Hawley today proudly announced that the Village of Elba in Genesee County has received $3.5 million for a water improvement project, $2.1 million of which is a New York State Water Grant. The project involves connecting to the Genesee County Water Supply by installing a new pressure-reducing valve, decommissioning the Chapel Street Well, and rehabilitating the Village's finished water storage tank.

