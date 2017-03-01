Hawley announces introduction of 2017 Charitable Gaming Act, would...
Assemblyman Steve Hawley today announced that legislation to amend New York's antiquated gaming laws and help restore the Stafford Fire Department's historic car raffle has been introduced in the Assembly and is awaiting a vote in the Racing and Wagering Committee. Hawley, who is cosponsoring this bill, was influential in ushering very similar legislation through the Assembly last year only for it to be vetoed by Gov. Cuomo.
