'God is your back up' is pastor's mes...

'God is your back up' is pastor's message to local law enforcement

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

This morning's service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Batavia was dedicated to members of the law enforcement community, to pray for them and to encourage them and to thank them for their service to the community. There were representatives at the service from the Sheriff's Office, Batavia PD and the State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ... 3 hr Oklahoma City Bom... 3
News Young mother, seeking a new life, wants happy h... (Dec '11) 6 hr lol 92
Kingsmen - DON'T READ 11 hr Night Heat 3
Sorting out real news from fake news in the rea... Mar 18 Vril Vanguard 16
How "wiretapping" technology is used and abused: Mar 15 vet 11
Cops are like republicans with their health "ca... Mar 15 kissmine 1
Mario Cuomo endorsed Gary Maha Mar 14 scholar 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,710,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC