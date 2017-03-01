GCEDC to consider assistance for expanding train facility in Batavia
The Genesee County Economic Development Center voted to accept an application for assistance from Genesee Valley Transportation at the board's meeting on March 2, 2017. GVT is looking to add approximately 12,000 square feet to its cross dock facility in the city of Batavia because of increased customer demand.
