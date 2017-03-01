GCEDC to consider assistance for expa...

GCEDC to consider assistance for expanding train facility in Batavia

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

The Genesee County Economic Development Center voted to accept an application for assistance from Genesee Valley Transportation at the board's meeting on March 2, 2017. GVT is looking to add approximately 12,000 square feet to its cross dock facility in the city of Batavia because of increased customer demand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 1 hr Just keepin it real 44
African-Americans like poverty 5 hr Yepp 1
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 5 hr Yepp 35
Time for humankind to fulfill destiny. 8 hr freemasonstakenotice 2
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? 9 hr Buck Rohde 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Granny is a fruit... 20,865
Tracy Ave. gangstalking street theater last week. Thu North Street Thug 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC