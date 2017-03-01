GC assistant manager graduates from statewide county government institute
Genesee County Assistant Manager Matthew Landers was honored last month by the New York State Association of Counties for graduating from the NYSAC County Government Institute. The ceremony was held at the NYSAC Legislative Conference in Albany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|42 min
|The Real Truth
|20
|Why are buffalo police so corrupt?
|1 hr
|tru dat
|8
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|1 hr
|Yobabe
|13
|hottest female on local TV (Jul '08)
|2 hr
|Buck Rohde
|49
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican
|21 hr
|Joe
|17
|Is the Buffalo Police Department Corrupt? (Jun '08)
|Feb 26
|Johndoe828
|43
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC