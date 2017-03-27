Friedman plans to pursue case against child molester who had conviction on four counts thrown out
If necessary, District Attorney Lawrence Friedman will seek new grand jury indictments against a former Batavia resident who had his Genesee County convictions on sexual molestation charges thrown out by an appeals court. In July 2014, after a jury trial, Sean A. Vickers, 47, was convicted of two counts of sodomy in the first degree, two counts of criminal sexual act first degree and sexual abuse first degree.
