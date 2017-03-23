Five months on the lamb helps convinc...

Five months on the lamb helps convince judge to deny bail to suspect in Central Avenue attack

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Batavian

If Oliver Thomas hadn't had a warrant for his arrest for five months, perhaps he could have made bail today, but since he didn't turn himself in and continued to hide from police, Judge Charles Zambito wasn't persuaded that bail was appropriate in his case. Thomas was wanted for his alleged role in a home-invasion attack on residents in a Central Avenue home in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David L. Buonamici 1 hr Amy 3
Did Tbird vote for Trump? 1 hr Your Name Here 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Buck Rohde 20,926
Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09) 22 hr Buck Rohde 159
is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12) 23 hr Truthful and honest 93
A Life without Conservatives. 23 hr Vril 1
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) Thu Objective Reality 5
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,784,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC