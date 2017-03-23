Five months on the lamb helps convince judge to deny bail to suspect in Central Avenue attack
If Oliver Thomas hadn't had a warrant for his arrest for five months, perhaps he could have made bail today, but since he didn't turn himself in and continued to hide from police, Judge Charles Zambito wasn't persuaded that bail was appropriate in his case. Thomas was wanted for his alleged role in a home-invasion attack on residents in a Central Avenue home in October.
