Empire Access hooks up first home in Batavia with its TV service
Brian Fiorella became the first Batavia resident with TV service from Empire Access today when a work crew completed the addition of the service to his home network. It's been a long process for Empire to get the agreements and approvals in place with the city and state to start providing TV service to Batavia residents, so Empire executive Bob R. VanDelinder was on hand for the installation.
Read more at The Batavian.
