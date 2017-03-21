Empire Access hooks up first home in ...

Empire Access hooks up first home in Batavia with its TV service

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Batavian

Brian Fiorella became the first Batavia resident with TV service from Empire Access today when a work crew completed the addition of the service to his home network. It's been a long process for Empire to get the agreements and approvals in place with the city and state to start providing TV service to Batavia residents, so Empire executive Bob R. VanDelinder was on hand for the installation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buffalo NY - Attn Adoptees and Birth Parents an... (Nov '13) 3 hr MICHELE BELL 15
News Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ... 4 hr lol 4
News Young mother, seeking a new life, wants happy h... (Dec '11) 18 hr lol 92
Kingsmen - DON'T READ 23 hr Night Heat 3
Review: E Square Capital (Jul '08) Mon pnjk0102 22
Review: Cover Connection Mon pepe 1
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? Mon Buck Rohde 7
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,387 • Total comments across all topics: 279,722,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC