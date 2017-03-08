Emergency dispatchers handled more calls for service in a single day than ever before on Wednesday
Take the six hours between noon and 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Genesee County dispatchers handled more calls for service, 428, than any other full day in the known history of emergency dispatch for the county. Wednesday, of course, was the day Genesee County got hit with a wind storm that may have included gusts up to 80 mph.
